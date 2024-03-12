Man fired shots at Oakdale officers arrested after standoff: Police

article

A suspect who shot at police in Oakdale late Friday night is in custody, according to authorities.

The incident started around 10:30 p.m. when police said they received calls about a woman and a baby inside a car with a man who was armed with a firearm.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but instead, the driver went to a home in Oakdale. When officers arrived, a man got out of the car, shot at officers, and ran inside the house, according to police.

Oakdale Police Chief Nick Newton believes officers returned fire, but it’s still being investigated. Some of the shots fired hit a gas meter of a nearby home, which caused a small leak. Police evacuated neighbors out of an abundance of caution, and the gas leak was later resolved.

"I think, after what happened in Burnsville, when a call for service comes out like this, police officers from all over are going to respond. We are very thankful for all the agencies—St. Paul, Washington County, Woodbury, numerous other agencies—that responded to help us," said Newton.

Eventually, the man went outside and was arrested. The woman, baby, and all law enforcement involved were unharmed.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.