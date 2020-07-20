Man ejected from boat, swam to shore during storm in Cass County, Minnesota

Officials said a man swam to shore after he was ejected from a boat during a severe storm Friday night in Cass County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 8 p.m., authorities received a report of a missing man who had been operating a boat on Cass Lake. The caller, who was a passenger in the boat, said the 41-year-old man fell out of the boat as they were trying to get to shore during the storm.

The passenger took control and searched for the man for several minutes. Authorities then arrived on scene and helped with the search.

Nearly two hours after the initial report, officials learned that the man swam and floated approximately a mile and half to shore to a cabin on Strawberry Point. Deputies arrived and found him to be safe and "just tired from swimming in the storm."

Authorities said the two people were not wearing life jackets.