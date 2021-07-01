Man drowns at Commons Beach on Lake Minnetonka

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning on Commons Beach at Lake Minnetonka in Excelsior, Minnesota.

At about 6 p.m. Thursday, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol responded to a report of a missing swimmer, who did not resurface after going underwater.

Multiple agencies responded for the search. A Department of Natural Resources conservation officer spotted the man underwater. The conservation officer and a deputy jumped in to pull him out of the lake.

Responders attempted to revive the man, but he later died at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the victim at a later date.

The case remains under investigation.