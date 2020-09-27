Man dies in motorcycle crash in Oak Grove, Minnesota

Officials are investigating after a man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Oak Grove, Minnesota.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, at about 8 p.m., authorities responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on the 20000 block of Cedar Drive NW near the railroad tracks in Oak Grove.

When responders arrived, they found a man who was critically injured. Despite life-saving efforts, he was declared dead at the scene.

Officials believe the man was driving his motorcycle south on Cedar Drive NW when he crashed.