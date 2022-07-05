Man dies in ATV crash in Morrison County

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says a 55-year-old man from Little Falls, Minnesota, was killed when the ATV he was driving flipped over near Lastrup.

Authorities say the victim was driving a Can-AM side-by-side ATV Sunday around 8:43 p.m. when he lost control on a gravel road and rolled over.

First responders provided aid, but those measures were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.