Man dies in ATV crash in Morrison County

MORRISON COUTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says a 55-year-old man from Little Falls, Minnesota, was killed when the ATV he was driving flipped over near Lastrup.

Authorities say the victim was driving a Can-AM side-by-side ATV Sunday around 8:43 p.m. when he lost control on a gravel road and rolled over. 

First responders provided aid, but those measures were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The crash remains under investigation. 