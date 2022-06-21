Man dies in Douglas County after tree falls on camper during storm

A man in Douglas County, Minnesota died when a tree fell on the camper he was in late Monday night.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a report of people trapped inside a camper at the Elmwood Resort on Lake May around 11:40 p.m.

Deputies found the camper under a tree that had fallen because of the storm.

First responders extracted a man and a woman from the camper. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims have not been released and the investigation is ongoing.