Man dies in Douglas County after tree falls on camper during storm
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man in Douglas County, Minnesota died when a tree fell on the camper he was in late Monday night.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a report of people trapped inside a camper at the Elmwood Resort on Lake May around 11:40 p.m.
Deputies found the camper under a tree that had fallen because of the storm.
First responders extracted a man and a woman from the camper. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The names of the victims have not been released and the investigation is ongoing.