Man dies in crash, fire near Blooming Prairie, Minnesota

A 27-year-old man died Friday after his car caught on fire following a crash near Blooming Prairie, Minnesota.

According to the state patrol, at about 5:40 a.m., a Toyota Camry was heading south on Highway 218 as a GMC Arcadia was heading north on Hwy 218. The vehicles collided, and the Camry caught fire. Officials said the road conditions were snowy and icy.

The driver of the Camry died at the scene. He was identified as 27-year-old Keith Crape of Austin, Minn. Officials say he was not wearing a seat belt. It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The other driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.