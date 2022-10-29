Man dies from possible drowning at senior center in Rice County

Northfield's law enforcement is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man who possibly drowned at a senior center Friday evening.

The Northfield Police Department (NPD) said at 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 28, officers responded to a report of a man who was unresponsive in a pool at the senior center FiftyNorth located on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 70-year-old man in the pool. Police said patrons on the scene were removing the man from the water. Emergency personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The Rice County Sheriff's Office is assisting NPD with the investigation as sheriff’s offices are responsible for investigating drownings, the press release stated.

The man’s identity was not released. Rice County Coroner will assist in the investigation.

Police said the senior center would be closed on Saturday.

FOX 9 reached out to the sheriff’s office and FiftyNorth for comment.