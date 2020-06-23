Man dies following ATV crash in Cass County, Minnesota

Authorities in Cass County, Minnesota say a 57-year-old man from Eden Prairie died Sunday night after being involved in an ATV crash.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a medical emergency around 8:10 p.m. at a residence in Woodrow Township.

While on scene, responders learned the man had been involved in a crash earlier in the day. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the man died at the residence.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family.