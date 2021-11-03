Man dies days after house fire in Lyndale neighborhood

article

A man who was rescued from a house fire in Minneapolis’ Lyndale neighborhood over the weekend has died, Minneapolis fire officials said.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said the fire occurred early Saturday morning at a home on the 3400 block of Blaisdell Avenue. Firefighters rescued a man from the second floor of the home, who was then transported to the hospital.

The fire department was notified Wednesday that the man had succumbed to his injuries.

A cat also died in the fire.