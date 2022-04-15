Man dies in crash with semi-truck in Minneapolis

One man died after the car he was driving collided with a semi-tractor trailer in Minneapolis late Thursday night.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of 39th Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North.

When responders arrived at the scene they found an injured 59-year-old man and took him to the hospital.

That man later died.

The initial investigations indicates the semi-tractor-trailer was traveling north on Lyndale when the car swerved into its path. Further factors that could have been involved are still under investigation.