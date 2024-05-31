Man dies in Columbia Heights duplex fire

A man rescued from a duplex fire in Columbia Heights early Friday morning died at the hospital, according to authorities.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said crews responded to a fire around 2:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of Circle Terrace Boulevard Northeast. At the scene, fire crews entered the duplex and located a man inside one of the units.

After crews rescued the man, he was transported to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Authorities did not provide further details about the victim but said no one else in the duplex was injured.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim and determine his cause and manner of death.

The Columbia Heights Fire Department, Columbia Heights Police Department, and Fridley Police Department responded to the initial scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.