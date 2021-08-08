Man dies after shooting in Minneapolis, 3rd homicide in 24 hours

Minneapolis police are investigating the third homicide in less than a day after a man was killed in a shooting in the Harrison neighborhood.

Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. on Sunday for the shooting at Logan Avenue North and Glenwood Avenue. In an alley, officers found a man in his 20s who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say it appears a dispute inside a nearby business ended with the victim being shot. Officers say the victim tried to run from the shooter but the gunman kept firing.

The murder was preceded by another deadly shooting early in the evening on Lake Street and another deadly shooting overnight in the Near North neighborhood.

Man killed in shooting on Lake Street in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police officers responded at 5:17 p.m. for the shooting on the 1200 block of East Lake Street. At the scene, they found a man in his 30s who had been seriously injured in the shooting.

The man was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center where police say he died a short time later.

The early investigation appears to show a dispute led to shots being fired.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers.