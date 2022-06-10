Man dies after being shot at a Plymouth gas station

Plymouth police say a man died after being shot at a gas station Thursday night.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting at a gas station on the 9600 block of 36th Ave North around 8:25 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders rendered aid and took the victim to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say no suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.