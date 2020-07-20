Man dies after being shot while trying to stop vehicle break-in in Minneapolis

A man died after he was shot when he tried to stop two people breaking into his vehicle in Minneapolis Monday afternoon.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, around 4:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of E 22nd Street. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He did not have a pulse and was not breathing. An ambulance took him to Hennepin County Medical Center with grave injuries.

The victim died at the hospital after surgery.

According to preliminary investigation, the man saw two people breaking into his vehicle. He confronted them and chased them a short distance when one of the suspects turned around and shot him twice. The suspects ran off.

"We are seeing an uptick in violent crime citywide," said police spokesperson John Elder. "We are adjusting our scheduling, our patrol routes as well as our staffing to address this increase in crime."

Homicide detectives are investigating the case.