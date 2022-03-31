Man dies after being shot inside moving car in Minneapolis

article

The Minneapolis Police Department says the man who was shot inside a moving vehicle on Monday died the following day.

Around 5:25 p.m. on Monday, police responded to report of shots fired from one vehicle toward another near Franklin Avenue East and 4th Avenue South. Early investigations indicate one of the vehicles continued traveling to 5th and Franklin, where it swerved and crashed into the porch of an apartment building.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound inside the crashed car. He was the lone occupant of the car, MPD Public Information Officer Garrett Parten said Monday.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died the following day. The medical examiner will release the victim's name, cause and nature of his death at a later date.

This is being investigated as the city's 17th homicide in 2022. No arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestoppersmn.org.