2 shootings within 10 minutes leave 1 man dead, 1 hurt in Minneapolis

article

Two shootings within ten minutes of each other in Minneapolis left one man dead and another seriously injured on Monday.

Officers were called around 5:15 p.m. to the 2400 block of Elliot Avenue South for a shooting at an apartment building. Inside the building, officers found a man in a hallway who had been shot in the head. Police tried to revive the victim but said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The search for the suspects is ongoing.

Less than a mile away, near the overpass over I-35W along Franklin Avenue, police were called for another shooting at about 5:24 p.m.

At that scene, police learned another man had been shot in the head during a drive-by shooting in which a person in one vehicle fired shots at the victim in another vehicle.

The shooting led to a victim's vehicle crashing into the porch of an apartment building. The victim was found by police with a gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.

"Two shootings reported in ten minutes, that's concerning," said Minneapolis police spokesperson Officer Garrett Parten. "It's concerning especially because of the people who live in this area. We have apartment buildings with families. Certainly, there's going to be concern and perhaps even anger about the level of violence we're seeing again, even as summer starts to approach."

Parten says there were cameras around the shooting scenes. Officers are working to review that footage and identify suspects. But Parten is also calling on the community to step up with information that can lead to an arrest.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestoppersmn.org.