Man dies after being shot in Minneapolis Thursday night

A man in Minneapolis died at the hospital after being shot late Thursday night, according police.

Minneapolis Police say they were alerted to a ShotSpotter activation on the 1800 block of Sheridan Avenue North around 10:00 p.m.

While officers were responding to the scene they were told the victim, a man believed to be in his 30s, arrived at North Memorial.

Medical staff rendered aid, but the victim died at the hospital.

Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.