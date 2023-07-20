Man dies after ATV crash in northern Minnesota

article

A man was found dead after an ATV crash in Carlton County on Wednesday.

According to the Carlton County Sheriff's Office, a motorist came upon the crash on the 3500 block of Pine Road in Barnum Township around 7:52 p.m. and called 911. Deputies, the Barnum and Blackhoof Fire Department, as well as EMS responded to the scene.

The initial investigation found the man was driving an ATV northbound on Pine Road when he left the roadway and hit a tree. The man wasn't wearing a helmet.

It's not clear what caused the crash, the sheriff's office said. The incident continues to be investigated.

Between Jan. 1-May 1 of this year, there have been four ATV fatalities in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota DNR.