Man dies after ATV breaks through ice during fishing trip in Becker County

article

A man died after falling through ice during a fishing trip in northern Minnesota on Saturday.

According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, around 2 a.m. they received a report of a man who had not returned home from fishing. The man had left his home Friday afternoon on an ATV and headed to his fish house on Big Toad Lake.

When the man had not returned home for several hours and wasn't answering his phone, his wife asked his brother for help, officials said. The man's brother found a crack in the ice with open water.

Authorities say just before 3:30 a.m., they found the man and his ATV, which was upside down, in about four to five feet of water. The man was taken to an ambulance where he later died.

The man has not been identified, and authorities are currently investigating the incident.