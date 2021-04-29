Man dies 3 weeks after being burned in Minneapolis fire

Firefighters say a man has died, weeks after a fire in an apartment building in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner says the man's death is the fifth fire death of 2021.

The fire broke out on April 8 around 5:22 p.m. at an apartment building at 2810 Pleasant Avenue South. At the building, firefighters found a man in a unit with visible burns who was unconscious.

Fire crews were able to carry the victim out and knock down the fire, stopping extension beyond the unit but leaving it uninhabitable.

After being rushed to the hospital, Chief Tyner says firefighters were notified Thursday that the man had succumbed to his injuries, three weeks after the fire.

Chief Tyner reports the cause of the fire remains undetermined.