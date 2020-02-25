Man dead, 2 teens treated for smoke inhalation after house fire in Andover, Minnesota

article

A man was killed and two teenagers were treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Andover, Minnesota early Tuesday morning.

At 3:35 a.m., Anoka County dispatch received a 911 call of a fire at a house on the 14300 block of Woodbine Street Northwest. The fire started near the garage and spread to the rest of the house.

There were four people inside the home at the time. A 39-year-old woman and two boys, ages 16 and 13, made it out of the home. The woman was not injured, but the boys were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

A man did not make it out of the house. He was later discovered deceased inside the home. He was identified as 35-year-old Chad Riley Garner of Andover.

The fire remains under investigation.