Man charged in deadly Minneapolis traffic dispute

A man is facing murder charges for allegedly shooting a passenger during a traffic argument in Minneapolis.

Hennepin County prosecutors charged 24-year-old Dhaha Hayi Hassan on Tuesday with one count each of intentional second-degree murder, second-degree murder while committing a felony, and possessing a firearm without a serial number in connection to the death of 34-year-old Randy John Burris.

According to court records, Hassan called 911 on Nov. 18 claiming he had shot somebody after being attacked. When police arrived at the scene near the area of West River Parkway and Franklin Avenue, they found Burris on the ground with several gunshot wounds.

Burris told authorities Hassan shot him, and officers placed him under arrest. At the scene, authorities located a Polymer 80 handgun without a serial number in his waistband, charges allege.

Burris died at the scene shortly after. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s report said Burris sustained four gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen, and his manner of death was ruled homicide.

A witness to the incident told law enforcement that she was driving down a narrow road when she saw a Toyota Camry driving the wrong way. Burris got out of the witness’ vehicle and told the driver of the Camry, identified later as Hassan, that he needed to reverse to allow traffic through.

Hassan allegedly argued with Burris and refused to move, stating "What are you going to do about it?" court records read. Another passenger from the witness vehicle joined Burris and the three continued to argue.

Hassan tried to open the driver’s door to get out, but Burris pushed it shut, and he then allegedly shot Burris multiple times, according to court records.

When questioned by investigators, Hassan claimed he was trying to reverse after driving the wrong way on the road when a vehicle started "riding" him "bumper to bumper" with its high beams on. Hassan also claimed Burris tried pushing his vehicle and was "acting aggressively" prior to the shooting but said he did not see either of them with a weapon, charges allege.

Officers at the scene noted that Hassan had "red bloodshot water eyes and trembling eyelids," which are consistent with marijuana impairment. They also said there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from his car, and they saw what appeared to be marijuana in the vehicle.

Hassan remains in custody at Hennepin County Jail. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.