Minneapolis police investigate fatal shooting following traffic dispute

article

Police said a traffic argument involving a wrong-way driver escalated into a fatal shooting Friday night in Minneapolis.

The incident took place just before midnight near the Franklin Avenue ramp to West River Parkway. According to police, a 24-year-old man called 911 claiming that he had shot somebody after being attacked.

It appears from the initial investigation that the 24-year-old was driving on a one-way street in the wrong direction, which resulted in an altercation with the victim, according to police.

Law enforcement arrived at the scene and found a 34-year-old man with apparent life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

At the scene, authorities recovered a handgun and arrested the 24-year-old man, who was not injured in the altercation. He has not been officially charged.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s identity along with the cause and manner of death.

The incident remains under investigation.