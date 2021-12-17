Man charged in connection with body found burned near Hastings boat launch

article

A suspect has been charged with in connection with the death of a man who’s body was found burned near the public boat launch in Hastings over the summer.

Timothy Otto, 33, of Hastings has been charged with arson and second-degree interference with a dead body in connection with the death of Kyle Hamilton, 30, of Hastings on or around July 9, the Dakota County Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Hamilton’s body was found on July 10 after emergency crews responded to a fire near the public boat launch in Jaycee Park in Hastings. According to the criminal complaint, Otto said he used drugs with Hamilton and Hamilton overdosed.

A woman who talked with Otto told police he moved Hamilton’s body to the park and set the fire.