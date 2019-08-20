Man arrested for DWI after crashing car into Starbucks, injuring two

A man police say was drunk was arrested after he crashed an SUV into a Starbucks in Eagan, Minnesota and injured two people.

According to the Eagan Police Department, officers responded to a car that drove into the Starbucks on Central Park Commons Drive just after 9 p.m.

Responding officers rendered aid to two people, identified as Stanton Baldwin, 29, of West St. Paul and Macy Olson, 30, of Eagan, who were sitting on the outdoor patio at the time of the crash. Both people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 44-year-old Eagan man, was treated for minor injuries at the hospital before being jailed for allegedly driving while intoxicated

He is currently in the Dakota County Jail awaiting charges.