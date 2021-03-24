Man arrested after pointing real gun at teens playing with toy guns in Waite Park

A man was arrested for assault after he pointed a gun at young adults who were making a TikTok video Monday in Waite Park, Minnesota.

According to police, at about 9 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 300 block of Park Meadows Drive on a gun complaint. When they arrived, officers saw a group of young adults playing with plastic orange toy guns that shoot a soft air-filled projectile.

At one point, the suspect's spouse, who went outside to see what was going on, was inadvertently struck in the shoulder with one of the projectiles. They were not injured.

Police said the suspect, a 44-year-old man, then had a verbal encounter with the group, during which he pointed a real handgun at them.

He was arrested without incident.