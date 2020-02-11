Man admits to using meth before allegedly shooting at random driver on rural St. Louis County road

Authorities are investigating after a driver appears to have randomly started shooting at another driver in rural St. Louis County, Minnesota early Monday morning.

At 5:08 a.m., a driver traveling on Townline Road in Makinen called 911 to report that another motorist was shooting at them, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and other law enforcement agencies responded to the area and located a suspect that matched the vehicle description provided by the victim. They took the suspect, a 25-year-old Makinen man, into custody without incident.

At least one bullet struck the victim's vehicle, breaking out the rear window and striking the front windshield. The victim, however, was not hit.

Law enforcement executed search warrants on the suspect's house and found a long gun they believe was the firearm used in the shooting.

The suspect admitted to using meth within 24 hours of the shooting. He is being charged with second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault with a firearm, and fifth-degree drug possession.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting is believed to be a random act of violence, and the victim and the suspect did not know each other.

The incident remains under investigation.