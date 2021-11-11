Man wanted for attacking 83 year old with hammer hurt in wreck following police chase

A man who deputies say was wanted for a reported attack of an 83-year-old man in rural Blue Earth County was seriously hurt Wednesday in a crash that followed a police chase.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, the chase started shortly after 12:30 p.m. after deputies were called to a home in rural Good Thunder, Minnesota. At the home, the 83-year-old man said an acquaintance had attacked him, striking him multiple times in the head with a hammer.

Deputies were able to identify the suspect as a 34-year-old man out of Evan, Minnesota driving a white GMC pickup. While searching for him, deputies say they were told he might also be armed with a gun.

The man was ultimately spotted in the area of Sleepy Eye, near County Roads 11 and 25. The sheriff's office says they attempted to pull him over, but say he took off instead, leading officers on a chase along Highway 15, with speeds that reached around 100 mph.

The chase ended with a crash when deputies say the pickup truck crashed head-on into a semi that had pulled over for emergency vehicles.

The suspect was seriously hurt in the crash but reportedly stable at the hospital, deputies said.

Advertisement

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says he will face assault and fleeing charges upon release. Minnesota State Patrol is also working to investigate the crash.