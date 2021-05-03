Man, 68, dies after falling off boat on Leech Lake in northern Minnesota

A 68-year-old man died in an apparent drowning on Leech Lake in northern Minnesota over the weekend after he fell off a boat.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon near the Sucker Bay area of the Leech Lake. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, two men were in a boat off the Sucker Bay landing when one of the men, a 68-year-old from Pierz, fell off the boat and into the water. The other man jumped into the water and was able to float with the victim and the boat to shore.

Life-saving efforts were attempted, but were unsuccessful, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident remains under investigation. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy on the victim to officially determine the cause and manner of his death.