Man, 35, missing from Bemidji, Minnesota since Dec. 24

Police in Bemidji, Minnesota are asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old man who has been missing since Christmas Eve.

Matthew J. Asa was last seen at his apartment complex, the Northland Apartments, at 619 America Avenue Northwest in Bemidji on Dec. 24. No one has seen or heard from him since.

Asa was last seen wearing a camo “Army” jacket, black tennis shoes and possibly sweatpants.

He suffers from mental illness, according to police.

Anyone with information on Asa’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

