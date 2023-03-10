Mall of America offers glimpses at security measures following shootings

The Mall of America, like many large buildings and companies, doesn’t often like to talk much about their layers of security, figuring the less people know, the better the security works.

But in light of recent shootings, including a murder just before Christmas, their outlook is changing.

"it’s time that we share our story," said Will Bernhjelm, the Mall of America's Vice President of Security. "It’s a unique approach to security, and it’s not being done this broadly anywhere else."

On Friday, Bernhjelm led reporters on a more than hour-long tour highlighting what he explained were the layers of security, which he likened to individual slices of Swiss cheese.

No layer is foolproof, he says, "but with more layers built in, there’s less chance all those holes line up at once."

Outside the mall, security officers on bikes patrol the lots and ramps full-time.

The Bloomington Police, who have a station in the mall, have installed license plate readers on every entrance to mall parking.

If there is a stolen car, for example, they’ll know. If there’s a particular vehicle police are looking for, they can find it.

"If the vehicle parks in the ramp, we’ll be able to look up that license plate in the ramp and see exactly where it’s parked," explained Bernhjelm.

There are six K9 officers working the mall, checking bags or packages left alone, sniffing garbage cans, all of them trained for a long list of explosives.

"Everything from like fireworks, c14, Semtex, black powders," said Lt. Kenny McDonough, the MOA K9 Supervisor. "Two of us are certified person-borne, so actually detecting explosives on people."

They plan to add more K9s that are trained to smell firearms, since it’s not deemed viable to add metal detectors at the mall’s many doors.

"Compare us to a venue like US Bank Stadium," explained Bernhjelm, "they have 7 public entrances, we have 27."

All though the mall are security cameras, some you can clearly see and some that are hidden, all watched in a basement command center, which we were allowed to see, but not photograph.

It was nearby, in a basement training room, never before shown to media, where security officers practiced Krav Maga, a martial art developed by the Israeli Defense Forces. New officers must complete four weeks of training in deescalation, crisis intervention and medical response, which Bernhjelm says is far beyond the industry standard of 40 hours.

Some officers work undercover, trained on "behavior detection" techniques, trying to spot suspicious activity. They also employ a full-time intelligence analyst, who does things like monitor social media.

"And this is a true story, where somebody posted online, hey I’m going to the Mall today and I’m going to steal a bunch of jeans. What sizes do people need? He’s proactively seeking that out."

The point of this, as you might suspect, is the Mall of America’s desire to assure shoppers, especially the many who come from out of state, that it is safe.

But a big point of explaining all these layers is a hope at prevention: that explaining this can be a deterrent, which is itself just another layer.