Mall of America hosting 4 blood drives for American Red Cross

article

The Mall of America is closed to shoppers for the near future to slow the spread of COVID-19, so the empty mall is now being used as a blood donation site for the American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage after many of its blood drives were canceled when schools and businesses closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mall of America is hosting four blood drives for the American Red Cross in April. The blood drivers will take place on April 7-8 and April 17-18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the North Atrium. Donors are asked to reserve a donation appointment online.

It remains safe to donate blood during the pandemic. The American Red Cross has implemented additional precautions to ensure the safety of donors and its staff.

When donors arrive, they will a wellness check prior to entering the blood donation area. The wellness check includes a verbal screening and checking their temperature. All donor stations will be 6 feet apart to allow for proper distance between donors and hand sanitizer will be readily available.

After the donor completes their donation, staff will sanitize the entire area that was occupied.

Advertisement

Other blood centers are also facing a shortage of blood. If you cannot attend the blood drives at the Mall of America, there are several other options available for you to donate.