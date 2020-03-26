Blood donors needed: Make an appointment to donate blood at these Minnesota locations

With schools and businesses closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, blood centers across the state have had many of their blood drives canceled, leading to concerns about a blood shortage in the future.

Blood donations are urgently needed, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. It is safe to donate blood, as blood donation centers are taking additional measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 like spacing out appointments and donor beds.

If you are feeling healthy and well and meet the general eligibility guidelines to donate blood, you can schedule an appointment with the American Red Cross-Minnesota Region or Memorial Blood Centers.

The organizations are asking donors to be patient, however as there may not be an immediate appointment available. The need for blood is constant—if you do not see available appointments near you in the near future, search 7-15 days out.

American Red Cross

Make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

Memorial Blood Centers

Schedule an appointment to make a donation at mbc.org/coronavirus-blood-donation

