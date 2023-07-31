Body of naked man discovered inside barrel that washed ashore in Malibu

A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a naked man was discovered in a barrel in Malibu Monday.

The barrel was first spotted over the weekend but it wasn’t opened until Monday morning, Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide bureau said at a news conference.

A maintenance worker from a state park saw the black plastic 55-gallon drum floating in the Malibu lagoon Sunday afternoon and brought it in with a kayak, Reynaga said.

"Apparently it was too heavy and they didn’t want to open it, so they left it on shore," Reynaga said.

According to authorities, the drum was discovered in the lagoon around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Lifeguards had spotted the barrel in the lagoon and had tried to bring it ashore, but it was too heavy, officials said. The lifeguard opened it and saw the body inside, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Fire crews responded to the scene and helped to bring the barrel to land.

It wasn’t clear where the barrel originated.

"At about 8 p.m., there’s a high tide here and there’s a possibility that the container could have come in from the ocean and then got stuck in the lagoon — but we don’t know," Reynaga said.

There was no immediate word on the age of the man, how long the body had been in the drum, or the cause of death.

However, "from what I did see it didn’t look to me like it was decomposed or had been there a long time," Reynaga said.

Witnesses told FOX 11 that they'd seen the barrel floating off the coast. One witness said they saw it a Leo Carrillo Beach this weekend, but investigators are working to confirm that.

The LA County Department of Medical Examiner told FOX 11 that they haven't decided how to deal with this case — whether they're going to move the barrel with the body inside, or try to process it at the scene.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or report online at lacrimestoppers.org.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.