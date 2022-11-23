Mail delivery issues persist in Prior Lake

Every trip to the mailbox seems to end with Mary and Roger Anderson leaving empty-handed.

The longtime Prior Lake residents say their mail troubles have been ongoing for more than a year.

"We were getting mail service maybe once or twice a week if we were lucky," Roger told FOX 9.

But lately, things have gotten worse, and the family often doesn't have mail delivery for a week at a time. With the holidays coming up, the couple fears the problem will only get worse.

"If it's so hard for them right now, what's going to happen when there is a whole lot to deliver? It won't happen," Mary said.

The Andersons aren't alone in their frustrations. Back in June, FOX 9 reported on mail delivery issues in another Prior Lake neighborhood.

A representative with the U.S. Postal Service told FOX 9 at the time they were hosting a job fair to help fill staffing gaps, but the problem still exists.

"It's important that we get our mail. We looked into getting a P.O. box, but a P.O. box costs money, and you have to change all of your addresses," Roger said.

Representative Angie Craig, whose district includes Prior Lake, filed an inquiry with the U.S. Postal Service earlier this month on behalf of Lakeville residents over inconsistent mail delivery service there.

Now, the Andersons are calling on her to help them, too.

"It's frustrating because you are waiting for your mail to come," Roger said.

A representative with Craig's office tells FOX 9 they are monitoring the situation at the Prior Lake Post Office.

FOX 9 has reached out to the Postal Service for comment and, as of Wednesday afternoon, has not heard back.