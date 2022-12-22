Baby chimp at Kansas zoo who won over hearts on social media found dead in mother's arms

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County
14
Blizzard Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Rock County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SUN 8:00 AM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Dodge County, Douglas County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Scott County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Wright County
Blizzard Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Kittson County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Traverse County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Douglas County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Todd County, Waseca County, Wright County
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Brown County, Clay County, Cottonwood County, Douglas County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, Murray County, Nobles County, Norman County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Stevens County, Swift County, Traverse County, Watonwan County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Barron County, Polk County

Baby chimp at Kansas zoo who won over hearts on social media found dead in mother's arms

By Chris Oberholtz
Published 
Updated 3:33PM
Pets and Animals
FOX Weather

Reunited: Chimpanzee embraces newborn baby after being apart

A chimpanzee named Mahale, recently gave birth at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas, and was separated from her newborn following some complications.

WICHITA, Kan. - A Kansas chimpanzee who showed the world what a mother's love looks like is now mourning with millions after the unexpected death of her 5-week-old son.

An animal care team at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita said the chimpanzee infant was found dead and cradled in his mother's arms when they arrived at the zoo Thursday morning.

Kucheza, which means "play" in Swahili, was born at 12:48 p.m. on November 15 via C-section at the zoo. The announcement of his birth came hours after the zoo posted a tear-jerker video of the newborn being welcomed back into his loving mother's arms following a two-day medical observation.

WATCH: CHIMP'S EMOTIONAL REUNION WITH BABY FOLLOWING C-SECTION WARMS HEARTS

321110409_712490450168256_2727723056301684826_n

Sedgwick County Zoo is extremely saddened to announce the sudden passing of five-week-old chimpanzee infant, Kucheza. (Sedgwick County Zoo / FOX Weather)

The infant's mother, Mahale, is not quite ready to part with her son, but when she is, the zoo team plans to perform a full medical assessment to determine the baby chimp's cause of death.

"Mahale’s love for Kucheza was and will continue to be felt by billions of people around the world," the zoo said in a statement to FOX Weather. "In his few short weeks of life, Kucheza brought joy and light to so many and sparked an opportunity to educate the world about chimpanzees, the dangers they face in the wild, and most importantly - why we should care."

This was the third offspring of the 28-year-old mother and was important birth for the species' population. Chimpanzees are listed as endangered, and wild populations are decreasing due to habitat loss and poaching for bushmeat. 

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxweather.com.