Loring Park golf club attack: Charges filed in grocery store killing

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office filed charges in connection to a brutal stabbing of a store clerk in Minneapolis.

The charges, filed Monday, say Taylor Schulz, 44, of Minneapolis, attacked Robert Skafte, 66, while Skafte was working as a clerk at the Oak Grove Grocery on Friday around 1 p.m.

Authorities have surveillance footage of the incident that shows Schulz take an item of merchandise to the counter, then immediately walk around the counter and attack Skafte, charges said. Skafte tried to get away, but Schulz continued to beat him, eventually grabbing a golf club from behind the counter and striking Skafte multiple times.

Following the attack, Schulz walked across the street to his apartment, where witnesses saw him enter the building covered in blood, charges state.

When officers made contact with Schulz in his apartment, he refused to leave and an hours-long stand-off ensued.

Witnesses from Schulz’s apartment building told police he has a history of assaults on tenants.

Schulz is charged with second-degree murder.