Lori Vallow murder trial day 20: Tammy Daybell's friend testifies

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 12:13PM
FOX 10 Phoenix

BOISE, Idaho - A day after a DNA analyst testified that Lori Vallow's hair was found on duct tape used to wrap the body of her youngest son, more witnesses will take the stand.

The trial of the so-called "Doomsday mom" reaches its 20th day on May 2.

Vallow is accused of killing her two children, 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. She is also accused of conspiring to kill her husband Chad Daybell's ex-wife, Tammy.

For all previous and extensive coverage on this case, visit https://fox10phoenix.com/vallow + watch the in-depth special here.