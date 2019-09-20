Longtime Montgomery, Minn. educator to be honored at football game after passing away unexpectedly

article

A school district in Montgomery, Minnesota is mourning the loss of a longtime educator, who passed away from a sudden medical emergency.

According to a Tri-City United Public Schools, Carol Lilla passed away Friday. Lilla had been teaching for 46 years and was in her eighth year of teaching at Tri-City United High School, where she taught math and computer science, according to her class website. She was also very involved in sports, having previously coached high school softball, basketball and volleyball.

"She loved being a teacher and supporting our students," read a Facebook post from the district.

In her honor, district officials decided to continue with Friday's scheduled football game, where there will be a moment of silence and staff tribute. There will be no entry fee to get into the game, but instead they are asking people to give a donation as a memorial. Attendees can also donate to Tackle Cancer as a part of Tackle Cancer Night at the stadium.