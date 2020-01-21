Expand / Collapse search

Longtime Minneapolis community activist Ron Edwards passes away at 81

Published 
Minneapolis
FOX 9
article

Longtime Minneapolis activist Ron Edwards has passed away.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A longtime voice for racial justice in Minneapolis has passed away

FOX 9 has learned activist Ron Edwards has died. He was 81 years old.

Edwards was a past president of the Minneapolis Urban League and in the 1970s worked to desegregate the Minneapolis Fire Department, which was all-white at the time.

He also spoke out against police brutality and making sure all people were represented in the city’s police force.
 