Longtime Minneapolis community activist Ron Edwards passes away at 81
article
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A longtime voice for racial justice in Minneapolis has passed away
FOX 9 has learned activist Ron Edwards has died. He was 81 years old.
Edwards was a past president of the Minneapolis Urban League and in the 1970s worked to desegregate the Minneapolis Fire Department, which was all-white at the time.
He also spoke out against police brutality and making sure all people were represented in the city’s police force.