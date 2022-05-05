Long winter extends ski season, delays camping in northern Minnesota

article

Minnesota's long winter has helped extend the ski season in northern Minnesota, but has led to delays for those hoping to go camping this spring along the North Shore.

Campgrounds in the Superior National Forest are opening later than expected due to lingering snow on Minnesota’s North Shore, the U.S. Forest Service announced on Wednesday. Campgrounds are now expected to open around May 12, adding: "Although it is starting to warm up, there is still a lot of snow; conditions vary across the forest."

Many gravel roads in the Superior National Forest are in "rough condition" due to the long winter, the Forest Service said. And as the snow melts, this could lead to flooding and "very muddy roads," which has led to some road closures and ATV trail closures this spring.

The Forest Service notes water services will be turned on once temperatures allow, and may not be available when paid and permitted campgrounds open.

Anyone who has reservations prior to the new projected opening date will be reimbursed.

Long winter leads to an extended ski season

Lutsen Mountains announced on Wednesday it would be open on Saturday, May 7, marking the latest closing day on record.

The popular ski area said it would be extending its Extended Weekends to allow for one more day of skiing on Eagle Mountain, with 10-12 runs open.

Lutsen previously said its final weekend would be the weekend of April 29-May 1.