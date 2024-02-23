Children and long COVID-19: M Health Fairview opens clinic to treat symptoms

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, a Twin Cities hospital system saw a rise in patients suffering from symptoms similar to long COVID-19, such as brain fog, extreme fatigue and headaches.

Now, M Health Fairview is opening the first dedicated clinic in the state for kids dealing with this chronic condition.

M Health Fairview's Masonic Children's Hospital recently opened the first clinic in the state of Minnesota dedicated to treating postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome or POTS, a chronic condition triggered by COVID-19 that impacts heart rate, respiration and digestion. Many patients who have POTS also suffer from long COVID-19 and the symptoms can be similar. The clinic offers a one-stop shop of sorts for patients to be seen by doctors and receive treatment.

Dr. Matt Ambrose is a pediatric cardiologist with M Health Fairview and says he's worked with hundreds of patients suffering from this medical problem.

"We've seen an explosion in the number of people, both adults and children, who have these longstanding chronic symptoms after COVID-19," said Ambrose, adding that he thinks "we will see more of this as time goes on."

One of the most effective methods doctors have found to mitigate symptoms is aggressive hydration, along with compression garments and exercise.

