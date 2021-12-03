List: Minnesota schools extending winter break due to pandemic impacts

Several schools in Minnesota have extended their winter breaks as districts throughout the state continue to deal with COVID-19 surges and staffing shortages.

Winter break extension proposals are still up in the air at some schools, while others have already made adjustments to childcare availability, food services, activities and more. Here’s a list of school districts that have announced changes to their winter breaks:

Anoka-Hennepin Schools

Anoka-Hennepin students will not have school on Wednesday, December 22 and Monday, January 3, as approved by the school board. The district says it modified the two days because there are over 200 unfilled positions and a shortage of temporary help.

Duluth Public Schools

Duluth Public Schools is asking the school board to support a plan to modify two school days for winter break. The district asked for two district-wide closures on Wednesday, December 22 and Monday, January 3, citing staffing concerns, COVID precautions and overall stress.

The board will discuss the proposal on Tuesday, December 7.

Osseo Area Schools

Osseo Area Schools is giving their students more time to "re-energize" by adding three days (December 20-22) and making winter break a full two weeks long.

Prior Lake Savage Area Schools

Winter break at Prior Lake Savage Area Schools will be extended one day to include December 22, according to an email sent to parents on Friday. The district wrote, "The COVID-19 pandemic continues to put a strain on all of us and on the operations of our school district. We are seeing an increase in teacher and support-staff case rates, combined with a severe lack of substitute availability and overall staffing shortages."

Sartell-St. Stephen Schools

Sartell-St. Stephen students’ winter break will start one day early on Wednesday, December 22. The school board approved the calendar change at a special meeting Friday morning.

St. Louis Park Public Schools

The St. Louis Park school board unanimously approved adding two days to winter break. Students will have no school on December 20 and 21, making it a full two-week break for the "mental and physical health and well-being of all."

St. Paul Public Schools

There will be no school for all SPPS students on December 20 and 21, two days before the initial start of winter break. The Board of Education approved the change "in an effort to acknowledge the stress and challenges students, families and staff are facing due to the pandemic."

Rosemount Apple Valley Eagan Public Schools

The administration has proposed to start winter break on Thursday, December 23, one day earlier than planned. According to the district, 36% of open positions have gone unfilled since the beginning of this school year.

The school board will review the proposal at a special board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, December 7.

