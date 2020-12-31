Liquor stores are busy, restaurants get creative on New Year’s Eve in Minnesota

article

With an executive order from Governor Tim Walz forcing Minnesota bars and restaurants to stay closed for indoor service during New Year’s Eve, liquor stores are busy with customers and businesses are getting creative on what’s usually a big night for the bar business.

"It’s always our busiest day of the year and today it’s even busier," owner of North Loop Wine and Spirits Lisa Impagliazzo said.

She says while talking to customers she’s heard that most people are planning on staying in and celebrating as couples or in small groups.

"It seems like everybody is going to be in their jammies," Impagliazzo said.

For many bars and restaurants, New Year’s Eve is typically a big night for business. The owner of Seven in Minneapolis says this is usually his biggest night of the year.

The owner of Hell’s Kitchen in Minneapolis says brunch on New Year’s Day is typically the busiest for her. She says this year, they’re doing a take-out Bloody Mary bar and so far, it’s been popular.

"Normally on New Year’s Eve we would have a live band and we would do, you know, throughout this entire space, we would be entertaining our guests and supporting local musicians," owner and head chef at Smack Shack Josh Thoma said.

Smack Shack in Minneapolis created a New Year’s Eve take-out meal kit that Thoma said sold out. They’re also hosting a Facebook live event where Wain McFarlane and friends will be performing on a live stream in a private space.

Thoma said he wanted to do something to support musicians who would normally be performing at gigs across the metro.

"We’re fortunate enough to be open with the heated patio but a lot of musicians aren’t able to actually do New Year’s Eve events so we’re supporting our friends and our local musicians by doing this event," Thoma said.