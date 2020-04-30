Basilica Block Party canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

article

Organizers have announced the cancellation of this summer's Basilica Block Party due to COVID-19 concerns.

"It's hard to imagine a summer without the Cities 97.1 Basilica Block Party, but our top priority is the health and safety of our community," read a statement posted on Twitter Thursday.

The 26th annual festival was scheduled for July 10 and 11. Sylvan Esso and Hippo Campus were among the bands set to perform. The Basilica Block Party will be held next year on July 9 and 10. Each year, the proceeds of the festival go toward the restoration and preservation of The Basilica and its campus.

Tickets purchased online or through the Etix Call Center with a credit or debit card will be refunded automatically and should be processed within 20 business days.

This marks one of many large events canceled amid the pandemic. Originally planned for mid-July, the X Games in Minneapolis have also been canceled.