Lime bikeshare program expanding to St. Paul

article

Lime is expanding its bikeshare program to St. Paul, the company announced Thursday.

The company, which already operates its e-scooters in St. Paul as well as both bikes and e-scooters in Minneapolis, says it is working with St. Paul city officials to get the bikes there soon, hopefully by mid-August.

"The sky's the limit for micromobility in the Twin Cities. We’ve operated e-scooters in Minneapolis and St. Paul for years and we’ve built successful programs based on safety and equity. Earlier this year we were given the opportunity to add e-bikes to our fleet of e-scooters in Minneapolis and we are proud to say that the results have been a huge success. We are thrilled we now get to bring that same top-of-the-line e-bike service to St. Paul, creating the first unified bikeshare program spanning the Twin Cities since 2018. At Lime, we take pride in connecting people to their cities, connecting neighborhoods throughout cities, and connecting residents to jobs and opportunities. With this new unified multimodal program the Twin Cities will be more connected than ever before," LeAaron Foley, Director of Government & Community Relations at Lime, said in a release.

The company says that ridership so far in 2023 is the highest it's been since the pandemic.