Lightning may be responsible for 2 fires in northern Minnesota

Lightning strikes may be the cause of two fires across the state of Minnesota as storms rolled through on Sunday.

The first incident was reported in Polk County, Minnesota shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday. Fire crews responded to a fire in an outbuilding on a property off 330th Avenue SW in Climax, Minnesota.

At the scene, fire crews found multiple fuel tanks near the building, with one of the tanks on fire. Crews were able to knock down the flames before the fire spread to other tanks.

No injuries were reported. Crews say it appears a lightning strike sparked the flames and no foul play is suspected.

Sunday afternoon in St. Louis County, Minnesota, officials say a fire there may have been caused by a lightning strike. According to investigators, fire crews were called around 1 p.m. to a fire along Highway 73 in Balkan Township, north of Chisholm.

At the scene, crews found a fire in a pole building. Crews were quickly able to knock down flames but say the building is considered a complete loss. The cause of the fire is not yet known but officials say lightning strikes were seen in the area prior to the calls for smoke.

In Brooklyn Park, crews were also called out around 12:18 p.m. for a home that was struck by lightning on Sunkist Parkway.

At the scene, fire crews found a tree in the backyard had been hit by the strike, with part of the home being affected as well. However, crews say there was no fire or reported injuries.