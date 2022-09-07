Leaked Oath Keepers list includes 6 Minnesota cops

article

The names of 514 Minnesotans, including six law enforcement officials, appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group, which is accused of playing a key role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The list is according to a report released Wednesday from the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism, which found hundreds of elected officials, law enforcement, military members and first responders in the U.S. are alleged members of the Oath Keepers extremist group.

The report says the total number of Oath Keepers Signups in Minnesota is 514, including one elected official, six law enforcement members, three members of the military, and two first responders. The report does not name the members.

Mendota Heights Police Chief and POST Board Chair Kelly McCarthy tweeted about the news, saying: "Six cops in Minnesota. These people are a danger to everyone."

In total, the report pored over more than 38,000 names on the leaked membership lists and identified more than 370 people the organization believes currently work in law enforcement agencies, including police chiefs and sheriffs, and more than 100 people who are currently members of the military.

At least 26 Oath Keepers have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, the Anti-Defamation League says.

The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism notes a person's inclusion in the Oath Keeper database isn't proof they were or still are an Oath Keeper or that they held some or all of the views Oath Keepers have.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.