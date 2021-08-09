Lawsuit over ballot question on replacing Minneapolis Police Department gets hearing Monday

The effort to replace the Minneapolis Police Department goes to court Monday.

The Yes 4 Minneapolis campaign filed a lawsuit against the city and the city clerk’s office. The group accuses the city of "attempting to mislead voters" about a proposed amendment that would replace the MPD with a department of public safety.

Last month, the Minneapolis City Council added an explanatory note to the ballot question. The Yes 4 Minneapolis group says the note is subjective and could sway voters this November.

Minneapolis Department of Public Safety ballot question

Voters will be given the opportunity to vote yes or no on the ballot question, which reads:

Shall the Minneapolis City Charter be amended to strike and replace the Police Department with a Department of Public Safety that employs a comprehensive public health approach, and which would include licensed peace officers (police officers) if necessary, to fulfill its responsibilities for public safety, with the general nature of the amendments being briefly indicated in the explanatory note below, which is made a part of this ballot?

The explanatory note, which would be included with the ballot question, outlines how the head of public safety would report to the mayor and city council. It reads:

This amendment would create a new Department of Public Safety, which would:

1. Combine public safety functions of the City of Minneapolis into a comprehensive public health approach to safety, with the specific public safety functions to be determined.

2. Include licensed peace officers (police officers) if necessary to fulfill the responsibilities of the Department of Public Safety.

3. Be led by a Commissioner of Public Safety. The appointment process for the Commissioner would include a Mayor nomination and a City Council appointment. The Mayor would not have complete power over the establishment, maintenance, and command of the Department of Public Safety.

This amendment would also do the following:

1. Remove from the Charter a Police Department, which includes the removal of its Police Chief, and the removal of the Mayor’s complete power over the establishment, maintenance, and command of the Police Department.

2. Remove the City Council requirement to fund a police force of at least 1.7 employees per 1,000 residents.

3. Remove City Council authorization to impose additional taxation on taxable property in the City of Minneapolis of up to 0.3 percent of its value annually to fund the compensation of employees of the police force.